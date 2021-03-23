Keanu Reeves' comic series is being adapted by Netflix

Keanu Reeves is a man in demand right now. The actor starred in Bill & Ted sequel Face the Music last summer, lent his talents to CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, and will reprise his role as Neo in The Matrix 4 later this year.

On top of all of that, Reeves saw the first issue of BRZRKR – the comic book series he created – published earlier in March. Now, three weeks after Boom! Studios released the first entry in Reeves' 12-issue limited series, Netflix has announced that it's developing a live-action film and anime series based on the property.

The streamer revealed the news on its NX Twitter account on Monday evening, and confirmed that Reeves would star in and produce the movie adaptation. Reeves will also lend his voice to the follow-up anime series too.

Check out the official announcement below:

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJMarch 22, 2021 See more

What is Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR comic series?

For those who are unfamiliar, BRZRKR is described as a "brutally epic saga" by publisher Boom! Studios, and follows an immortal warrior's journey across 80,000 years of history.

BRZRKR's protagonist is simply known as "B", a half-mortal and half-god who is cursed to carry out violent acts despite its effect on his sanity. After wandering the Earth for centuries, "B" becomes enlisted by the US government to fight the battles that they deem too dangerous for other. In return, "B" will finally learn how to break the hoodoo on his never-ending life.

The comic series was created and co-written by Reeves, with New York Times bestselling author Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) helping Reeves to develop the narrative. Famed Marvel artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America) will illustrate all 12 issues, with additional coloring from Bill Crabtree (BPRD), letters by Clem Robins (Hellboy), and character designs and comic covers produced by Rafael Grampá (The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child).

BRZRKR's first issue, which arrived on March 4, shipped 615,000 copies – sales that, according to Bleeding Cool, makes it one of the highest-selling comic books of the 21st century.

There is currently no release date for Netflix's two adaptations or how closely the live-action film will stick to the source material. The anime series doesn't sound like it'll be a direct sequel, according to a Boom! Studios post in the wake of Netflix's announcement, but will expand on the BRZRKR universe that Reeves has spent years developing.