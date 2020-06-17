Juventus vs Napoli live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia final 2020 online tonight

Italian football fans will no doubt already know that Serie A action is set to resume this weekend - but first, there's the small matter of the Coppa Italia to settle. The fixtures don't get any bigger than tonight's cup match, which sees Napoli hoping to upset league leaders Juventus and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. Follow our guide as we explain how to live stream Juventus vs Napoli and watch the Coppa Italia 2020 final online from anywhere - including for free in some countries.

Juventus vs Napoli cheat sheet Tonight's Juventus vs Napoli kick-off is 9pm local time (CEST) at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, which is 8pm BST and 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US. All your regional watching options can be found below.

Maurizio Sarri's Juve side are definite favourites heading into tonight's clash, which sees them able to call on a trio of stars that didn't feature in last week's semi-final win over AC Milan: Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey, and Gonzalo Higuain.

When it comes to Napoli's starting IX today, their hopes are closely tied to the fortunes of star striker and Belgian international Dries Mertens. Now the club's record goal scorer, it was his finish that saw Napoli edge Inter in their semi-final last week.

So as you get ready to watch Serie A again this weekend, give yourself a taste of what's in store and follow our guide below as explain how to watch Juventus vs Napoli and live stream the Coppa Italia final from anywhere today.

Watch a FREE Juventus vs Milan live stream in Italy

Italian public broadcaster RAI is showing Juventus vs Napoli in the 2020 Coppa Italia final, with coverage starting at 8.30pm local time (CEST) ahead of a 9pm kick-off.

It's a free-to-air TV channel in the country and, better still, offers a slick streaming platform called RAI Play for online viewing. It's completely free to create an RAI Play account and watch the match using the service - provided you're in Italy, of course.

Assuming that's the case, just complete the simple registration form or link your preferred social media account and...prego! You'll be watching a free Juventus vs Napoli live stream in no time at all!

How to watch Juventus vs Napoli from outside your country

Read on if you're an Italian football fan based in the UK, US, Australia or Canada, as we'll tell you the best ways to watch Juventus vs Napoli today. However, if you're away from home for whatever reason, you'll likely discover that you can't access your usual football or soccer broadcasting service, as online sports streams tend to be geo-blocked - meaning they can only be accessed in the country of origin.

There is a solution, though, in the form of a VPN - a perfectly legal piece of software that will allow you to access the live streaming platform you normally use (and pay for) back home, only from anywhere in the world. Best of all, they're really quick to set up. Here's how they work and your best option right now.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli and watch the Coppa Italia in the UK

The Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight and is being shown by BT Sport in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.45pm on BT Sport 2. If you don't want to pay through the roof for a full BT Sport subscription, you now have the option of buying a BT Sport monthly pass, which costs just £25 a month and will let you watch Juventus vs Napoli tonight - and you can now also get BT Sport on demand via Now TV for added convenience. If you're in the UK from abroad tonight, remember that you can watch your usual Juventus vs Milan live stream, free or otherwise, by using a VPN to point your location back to your country of origin and regain access to the services you would normally use at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli and watch the Coppa Italia in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Napoli this afternoon using the FloFC streaming platform. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's relatively affordable, with plans starting from just $12.49 a month, and is available across a wide range of platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. As well as Italian football, FloFC also offers access to loads of MLS matches, making it a great option for soccer fans in North America. The match will also be shown with Italian language commentary on linear TV by Rai Italia Nord America, which is available through a number of Canadian cable providers including Bell, Optik, Rogers, Shaw and Videotron. If you 're already hip to FloFC but are currently outside of Canada, just follow the VPN route to point your IP back home and use the service as you normally would.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in the US for FREE

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season - and it is indeed streaming today's Coppa Italia 2020 final. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement and, best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can live stream Juventus vs Napoli and watch the Coppa Italia without paying a penny today! Kick-off time for Juventus vs Napoli in the US is 3pm ET / 1pm PT.



How to watch Juventus vs Napoli in Australia