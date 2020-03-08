Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch today's Serie A football online from anywhere

A pivotal Serie A clash is back on today, having been initially postponed due to the coronavirus - read on for your guide to getting a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream.

As the match is being played being closed doors, it's one of the few options there is to watch Juve vs Inter - and what a fascinating clash it is. Juventus have not yet lost on home turf in the league this season, but their opponents tonight are likely to provide the toughest test they've faced at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this campaign.

Antonio Conte's Inter currently find themselves six points behind Juve, but with a game in hand they could put some much need pressure on the Old Lady with a win here.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is at 8.45pm CET local time - so that's a 7.45pm GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK, and a 3.45pm ET, 12.45pm PT kick-off for footy fans in the USA.

With Juve still reeling following a Champions League round-of-16 first leg defeat at Lyon, there may not be a better time for the Nerazzurri to visit Turin.

Key to a positive result for Conte's men will likely be decent showing from recent signing Christian Eriksen. Likely to be deploy in a 'number ten' role, the Dane hasn't quite found his footing in Italy since his big money move from Spurs.

Aaron Ramsey is set to return to the starting line-up after his substitute appearance against Lyon, while fan favourite Giorgio Chiellini will likely start in defence after easing his way back into the team following his cruciate knee injury.

It's the 237th time the two teams have met in the Derby d’Italia and it's a match you can watch live (and, indeed, every televised Serie A match) no matter where you are in the world. To find out how, read on and we'll tell you the best ways to live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan.

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option (spoiler alert, it's ESPN+ in the US).

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan soccer in the US

ESPN+ has taken up the mantle for broadcasting Serie A football in the US this season - including Sunday's big match. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform seems to add more and more sports to its roster all the time, hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, MMA and boxing events. It costs $4.99 per month or $50 annually - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

And if you have ESPN+ but are trying to watch the match from overseas, then using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream Juventus vs Inter Milan live in the UK

Subscription service Premier Sportsnow has exclusive live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK. Coverage of the Juventus vs Inter Milan game gets underway tonight at 7.35pm just in time for kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan for free in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the rights to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sport is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

