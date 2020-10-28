Juventus vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch the Champions League anywhere today

While it may not be the reunion clash that many had hoped for, this huge game at Camp Nou is nevertheless the headline act of this week's European football action. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Juventus vs Barcelona live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today - there are even some legitimate ways to get a free Juventus vs Barcelona live stream, depending on where you live!

Live stream Juventus vs Barcelona Kick-off time at Camp Nou for this match is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and an 4pm ET/1pm PT kick-off in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Juventus vs Barcelona coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

Another positive Covid-19 test earlier this week for Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo means the much anticipated reunion between the Juve star with his old Barca sparring partner Lionel Messi is now off the menu tonight.

That will come as a big relief to the home side, who - while boasting an unbeaten run of 21 Champions League group stage matches - are nevertheless in need of a positive result, having suffered a painful El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday. There continues to be plenty of behind the scenes turmoil in Catalonia, too, following the resignation of the entire board - including president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

For new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo, this fixture represents his first chance to avenge the Old Lady's defeat the hands of Messi and Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League final - a match that would prove to be his last in a Juventus shirt.

It also provides him with a huge opportunity to answer his critics, with many Juventus fans already beginning to question if he was ready to take the helm in Turin - the seemingly perennial Serie A champs currently sitting fifth in the table after a mediocre start to the new domestic season.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Juventus vs Barcelona live stream and catch all of tonight's action from the Champions League wherever you are.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Juventus vs Barcelona online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's intriguing Juventus vs Barcelona clash. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with kick-off at 8pm GMT. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

More football: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Juventus vs Barcelona clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - fuboTV isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Juventus vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The streaming platform is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Juventus vs Barcelona game, which kicks-off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Juventus vs Barcelona if you find yourself outside of Canada today.

Juventus vs Barcelona: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of Juventus vs Barcelona. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, October 29. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Juventus vs Barcelona fixture scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, October 29. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Juventus vs Barcelona and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Juventus vs Barcelona in India 1.30am late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

Juventus vs Barcelona: latest team news

Alongside Ronaldo, Juventus are also set to be without key defender Giorgio Chiellini who joins Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro's on the sidelines, with Paulo Dybala expected to start.

Barcelona meanwhile will be without the suspended Gerard Pique following his red card in last week's 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros. Samuel Umtiti and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are also set to miss out, leaving boss Koeman with a severely diminished set of backline options to work with.