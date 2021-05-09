Juventus vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch Serie A 2021 football online from anywhere

In a season that promised so much for both of these Italian giants, this usually-massive Serie A clash in Turin sees both teams desperately trying to avoid missing out on a top four spot. Read on for our full guide to getting an Juventus vs AC Milan live stream, and watch all the Italian football action online wherever you are in the world right now.

Currently occupying 3rd and 4th position on equal sixty-nine points and separated only by Juve's better goal difference, both sides have had thoroughly disappointing second halves to the season.

While Juve have been inconsistent throughout the campaign, Milan have gone from looking like Champions in waiting at the top of the table, to a near collapse on the home strait that could see them miss out on qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The sense of malaise surrounding the Rossoneri was only compounded last weekend by local rivals Inter securing the title, making a defeat here against Juve unthinkable.

As well a being a potentially pivotal chapter in the race for this year's Serie A race for the top four, the match should also provide a much-anticipated coming together of two of the game's most celebrated veterans, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to share the stage with fellow football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don't miss a second of the action - read on as we explain how to live stream Juventus vs Milan and watch all action from Serie A.

Related: how to watch a Serie A live stream this year

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching coverage of Juventus vs AC Milan live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Serie A fixtures as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch a Serie A live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Juventus vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch the Serie A match in the UK

Subscription service Premier Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK. Coverage of Juventus vs AC Milan gets underway tonight at 7.40pm just in time for the 7.45pm BST kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

Related: here's how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan: live stream Serie A Italian soccer in the US

ESPN Plus is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season. Costing just $5.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $64.99 a month from its entry-level Family plan but is a complete cable replacement. Best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can watch Serie A today for nothing. Kick off time today is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT for Juventus vs AC Milan in the US.

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A soccer in Canada

TLN and online sports streaming upstart DAZN share the rights to live Serie A matches in Canada for the 2020/21 season. DAZN costs $20 a month or you can save a few bucks by signing up for a $150 annual subscription, and it also offers the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. But best of all, it offers a FREE 1-month trial deal that let's you try in for free, meaning there's essentially a free AC Milan vs Juventus live stream on offer in Canada today. It's also widely compatible, with the dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you're outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route outlined above and log in with the same details you would back home. Kick off today is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT for those watching in Canada.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch Serie A in Australia: Juventus vs AC Milan live stream details

If you fancy watching top flight Italian soccer in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season - kick-off for this one is at 4.45am on Monday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of its free trial period. An even better option for many Serie A fans and sports enthusiasts in general, though, is Kayo Sports. As part of the Foxtel stable, it's a one-stop-shop for live streaming the biggest games from Italy's Serie A this season, as well as action from Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga, and the FA Cup in the UK. But perhaps most enticingly, it offers a FREE 2-week trial so you can check it out for yourself. Whatever option you go with, you can generally ensure access to your preferred Australian sports streaming service wherever you are in the world with the help of a VPN.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sport is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Things will get going at 6.45am on Monday morning. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

In India, Sony Six and Sony ESPN are broadcasting Italian football live for the 2020/21 season. Subscribers wanting to live stream games on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app. The game kicks off at 12.15am in the early hours of Monday morning.