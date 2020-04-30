How to watch Joe Wicks' PE workout live on Thursday April 30

Gareth Beavis

This article is about helping you watch along with the big workout, as well as some recommendations to help you exercise more easily. All you need to do is follow along with what's being instructed (as best you can) and keep going each day and the benefits will come. It's not just for kids - getting everyone active is the key here.

(If it feels like too much to start with, Joe has just created a beginners' workout - you can check that over on his YouTube channel now).

We'd recommend doing the workout in front of a TV rather than an iPad or smartphone - and we've picked out the tech you'll need to do so. Most smart TVs can connect using the 'cast' icon, or you can get an additional unit for cheap.

And definitely get a fitness tracker to show yourself how much fitter you're getting (and you can get some brilliant cheap fitness trackers), smart scales to follow your fitness journey, and some smart other accessories like a yoga mat to make jumping around the living room that much simpler.

Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself, as well as finding easier sessions for those less mobile (or slightly harder workouts to get yourself really active if you're out-performing the current offerings).

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: