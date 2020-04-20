How to watch Joe Wicks' PE workout on Monday April 20 - live now on YouTube

Gareth Beavis

So that's what this article is about: helping you watch along with the big workout, as well as some recommendations to help you exercise more easily. It's usually 10 exercises, with 30 seconds rest after each, followed by the same round of 10 (after a two minute break).

If you're worried it's only for kids - trust us, it's not. And, conversely, if you're worried it's too much for you... trust us, you can still get a lot just by following along with the moves in any way you feel comfortable. Getting active is the key win here.

Remember to bookmark this page if you're a regular PE with Joe Wicks fan - we'll be embedding the live video every day. if you're new to it, well, just bookmark it anyway and commit to getting fit during isolation.

We'd recommend doing the workout in front of a TV rather than an iPad or smartphone - and we've picked out the tech you'll need to do so. Most smart TV's can connect using the 'cast' icon, or you can get an additional unit for cheap.

And trust us on this one: get a fitness tracker to show yourself how much fitter you're getting, smart scales to follow your fitness journey, and some smart other accessories like a yoga mat to make jumping around the living room that much simpler.

If you want to try some other exercises instead of today's session, you can scroll to the bottom of this article and catch up on workouts from previous days too.

Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself, as well as finding easier sessions for those less mobile (or slightly harder workouts to get yourself really active if you're out-performing the current offerings).

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: