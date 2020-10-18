Jets vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL week 6 2020 online from anywhere

The Jets are going to Miami this weekend, where they'll be trying to wrestle their first win of the season from the 2-3 Dolphins. Neither teams are in a particularly good place coming in to week 6, which means this week's victory means a lot to each side. And we're showing you how to watch the Jets vs Dolphins game this weekend with our guide to finding an NFL live stream below.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live stream Kick-off for this weekend's Jets vs Dolphins matchup is set for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm BST). A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

For the Jets, a win would mean finally putting some numbers into its game, after a winless season has so far seen them allowing more than 30 points per game in 2020. The Dolphins, however, are finally starting to see their offense pull its socks up - with a good result last Sunday balancing the books on a rough start.

So far, Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,344 passing yards, with Myles Gaskin keeping up his side of the running game with 64 carries for 249 yards. By comparison, the Jets have only managed to squeeze 792 passing yards out of Darnold so far this season. What's more, the New York defensive line is currently allowing an average of 32.2 points per game, with the Dolphins letting 22.6 slip away. Neither sets of numbers are particularly impressive, but Miami does look set to take another opportunity away from the Jets this weekend.

Then there's the Sam Darnold-shaped elephant in the room. The Jets quarterback's shoulder injury put him out of last week's matchup against Arizona and he won't be returning to the field for this weekend's Dolphins clash.

Even with veteran Joe Flacco at the helm of the attack, however, the Jets struggled to gain a foothold in last week's game. But Flacco himself is 6-0 with the Dolphins - if the temporary starter knows his opponents, and can bring his 12 seasons of experience to Sunday night's game, there may just be an upset waiting in the wings here.

Both teams need this win, even if the Jets are a little more desperate right now. That means you won't want to miss a second of this weekend's action, so make sure you've know how to watch the Jets vs Dolphins online with an NFL live stream from anywhere.

How to watch the Jets vs Dolphins from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Jets vs Dolphins live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You can watch the Jets vs Dolphins game on CBS this weekend, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT. Plus, you can also watch live with CBS All Access, a $5.99/mo streaming service that offers up coverage of CBS NFL games if you don't already subscribe to the cable channel. You'll even find a free trial available right now. How to watch Jets vs Dolphins FREE without cable FuboTV is the place to be if you want to watch the full NFL 2020 / 2021 season. It's the best place to be if you're looking to catch every game live, being the only streaming service offering up coverage from every channel broadcasting games this season - CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. It costs $64.99 a month, a vast improvement on current cable costs, but you'll also find a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial available right now. You can watch the Jets vs Dolphins game for free online this weekend, then, if you've not already tried Fubo before. Thankfully, it's easy to cancel if you don't want to continue your Fubo TV subscription. Plus, getting started is quick and easy, because Fubo accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal alongside major debit and credit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Jets vs Dolphins game.

Jets vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

You'll be able to watch a Jets vs Dolphins on TSN this weekend, specifically TSN 3/5. You'll want to tune in for kick-off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT, but if you're looking to watch the full season it's worth noting that TSN doesn't offer every game this year. If you're going to be watching a lot more football from now on, we'd recommend heading over to DAZN. DAZN is serving up every game in the 2020 / 2021 NFL season live this year, which makes it an incredibly attractive package for American football fans in Canada. Not only that, but you're getting every live game, NFL Game Pass and RedZone access for just CA$20 a month ($150 a year). Apps are available for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and you can also watch using your PC or Mac. And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



If you're looking for a Dolpins vs Jets live stream in the UK, you'll want to steer clear of Sky Sports. While the provider is offering a few NFL games a week on its new dedicated channel, this weekend's clash won't be one of them. However, you will be able to catch live RedZone highlights on Sunday. That means an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription is the only way you'll be able to watch this one. £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! However, if you're happy to forego the live games you can pick up a cheaper subscription with on-demand only streaming for less. Kick-off is set for 9.05pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Jets vs Dolphins: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. This game game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 7.05am AEDT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).