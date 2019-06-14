Japan vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

After running England close in their opening match defeat, things don't get any easier for Scotland as they face 2011 winners Japan - an opponent up for making amends following their 0-0 draw with Argentina. How will the two teams fair, in this, their second Women's World Cup 2019 Group D match? Read on to find out how you can catch an Japan vs Scotland live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Japan are aiming aim to reach their third straight World Cup final, having won the competition in 2011 and finished runners-up to the USA in 2015 and are strong favourites to win today's match with the bookies.

Live stream Japan vs Scotland - where and when Today's match takes place at the 29,778-capacity Stade de la Route de Lorient in Rennes, the capital city of Brittany in northwest France. Kick-off is at 3pm CET, meaning a 2pm BST start for viewers in Scotland looking to cheer on their side. That's a late night start of 10pm in Japan, 11pm AEST, and 9am ET, 6am PT for those in the US.

Japan have come into the tournament with a youthful side. To a certain extent that showed in the way they failed to break down their resolute opponents during their disappointing to draw to the unfancied Argentinians.

Scotland showed plenty of determination against England, but while they may feel hard done by a borderline VAR penalty decision that led to their rival's opening goal, on the balance of play the result was a fair one. To stand any chance against Japan's attacking threat they'll need to up their defensive game.

It's all shaping up to be a fascinating World Cup encounter. Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Japan vs Scotland wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream Japan vs Scotland live in the UK

The good news for Scotland fans and those in the UK is that today's match and all 2019 Women's World Cup are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream Japan vs Scotland in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo have them for Spain will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 9am ET and 6am PT.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch Japan vs Scotland: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Japan vs Scotland in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 11pm AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an Japan vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand