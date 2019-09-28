Japan vs Ireland live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having kicked off the 2019 Rugby World Cup in positive style with a strong win over Russia, the hosts now face a much tougher task against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Ireland also began their campaign well, with a relatively comfortable win over Scotland, and will expect to continue their 100 per cent record here.

Which team will improve their quarter-final credentials in Shizuoka? Watch the action as it happens with our Japan vs Ireland live stream guide.

Live stream Japan vs Ireland - where and when This Pool A clash takes place at the 50,889 capacity Shizuoka Stadium in Fukuroi City on Saturday September 28th. The game kicks off at 4.15pm JST local time - that's an 8.15am start for Irish fans looking to cheer on their side and those looking to tune in from the UK.

The team news going into the game is mixed for Japan, with Amanaki Mafi available after missing his team's opening match, however Kenki Fukuoka remains on the sidelines.

For Ireland, inspirational Fly-half Johnny Sexton will be rested, but there's an otherwise strong side set to be fielded by Joe Schmidt.

The two countries have faced each other on seven occasions, with Ireland having won all previous encounters. Will the Irish make it eight?

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Japan vs Ireland live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream Japan vs Ireland live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool A match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Japan vs Ireland: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 5.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Japan vs Ireland live in New Zealand

Today's Pool A game is being exclusively broadcast in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off is at 7.15pm NZST on Thursday.

How to live stream Japan vs Ireland in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is an early 3.15am ET, 12.15am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada

In Canada the rights to show the Rugby World Cup 2019 are owned by TSN So that means you can access coverage of today's opening match via your TV, online or on the TSN app. Kick-off is 3.15am ET, 12.15am PT. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the rugby coverage.

