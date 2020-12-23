It's not too late to send the gift of Disney Plus this Christmas

Did you blow it this Christmas? Completely forgot to get your presents bought on time? Or perhaps your shopping plans have been hit by a lockdown and now you're scrambling for the perfect pressie to buy online. Well... you may have just found it!

A gift subscription to Disney Plus could be your get-out-of-jail-free card. It's the only way we know that you can send the gift of every Star Wars film, Marvel movies, the entire back catalogue of The Simpsons, Pixar's greatest hits and, of course, all those Disney classics in one reasonably-priced present.

In fact, sending a Disney Plus gift subscription actually feels a bit like cheating - it's that easy to do. Head to the Disney Plus site, enter your details, check the TS&Cs and then complete the lucky recipient's particulars and when you want the gift to be emailed to them (we're guessing the 25th?). You even have the opportunity to enter a personalized message.

Oh yeah...that only leaves paying. Luckily, that isn't even that pricey. Paying for the whole year brings the Disney Plus price down lower than it would on a rolling monthly basis, and comes in cheaper than the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

More on the Disney Plus gift subscription deal

Disney Plus one-year gift subscription| $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$89.99 at Disney Plus

Save $14/£12/AU$18 What better way to show your appreciation for a friend or family member than to gift a whole year of one of the world's most jam-packed streaming services? This is your exclusive hub for all Disney, Star Wars, and Pixar content, with 4K-ready content to stream.

What platforms are supported by Disney Plus?

Still unsure whether to take the plunge and send that Disney Plus gift subscription? It might help to know the streaming devices your potential giftee will be able to watch on. In addition to simply on their laptop, Disney Plus subscribers can watch all that content on the following platforms: