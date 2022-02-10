It's a fight for survival in the dark first Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

Audio player loading…

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, the final instalment in the trilogy that began with Jurassic World, has arrived.

The film had originally been due to hit theaters in the summer of 2021, however, after numerous Covid-19 delays, it was put back until June 10 in 2022, when it will now hit theaters.

Dominion is the follow-up to 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and finds Colin Trevorrow back in the director's chair. Trevorrow, who directed 2015's billion-dollar grossing reboot Jurassic World, was a writer on Fallen Kingdom, but vacated the director's seat to JA Bayona.

He is now back in the hot seat for the final instalment of the trilogy, which picks up four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom...

Where does Jurassic World: Dominion pick up?

If you've not seen the Jurassic World trilogy thus far, beware there are some plot spoilers below:

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a disastrous attempt to sell the dinosaurs to a collection of arms dealers, warlords and generally bad people, had resulted in the beasts being released into the wild by Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing.

This new movie starts four years later, after Isla Nublar, home of the Jurassic World theme park, was destroyed in Fallen Kingdom.

Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world in what sounds like a very uneasy truce.

Who is back to take on the dinosaurs?

As well as Pratt and Howard, original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all return, playing scientists Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Satler and Dr. Ian Malcolm respectively.

DeWanda Wise, Archive 81's Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott all join the cast, while BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy all reprise their roles from the first two movies in then trilogy.

What do we learn from the trailer?

The first thing to take in is this is a globe-trotting adventure. We see Pratt's Owen Grady riding on the back of a paralophosaurus as it strides through somewhere very cold and later we see him on the back of a motorcycle, pursued by raptors through a warm European capital.

In the four years since they were released into the wild, dinosaurs have clearly got everywhere.

There are plenty of nods back to the original Jurassic Park trilogy too. We see Laura Dern getting her own version of Sam Neill's iconic sunglasses off moment from the first movie.

There's also a big meet-up with cast new and old for an update of the famous "don't move" sequence.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be in theaters from June 10 this summer. It is the final act in a trilogy that has so far taken over $3 billion at the box office.