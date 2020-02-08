Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

While both these sides made winning starts to their 2020 Six Nations campaigns, Ireland will be looking to improve upon last weekend's work as they welcome Wales to the Aviva today. It's promising to be a tense match in Dublin and you can watch all the action as it happens with our Ireland vs Wales live stream guide.

The Welsh looked every bit the favourites for this year's tournament, with a commanding 42-0 obliteration of Italy in Cardiff, while Ireland had to rely on resolute defence to see them though 19-12 against Scotland.

Ireland vs Wales - where and when This Six Nations clash takes place on Saturday, February 8 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick-off is at 2.15pm GMT, local time. If you're looking to watch the match in the US and Canada it's a 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET morning start, while for Aussie rugby fans its a 1.15am AEDT start in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While new Ireland chead coach Andy Farrelll will draw encouragement from his side's superb defensive display, he knows his side are unlikely to be able to sustain that pressure against a Welsh side who were rampant in Cardiff last weekend.

Caelen Doris and Garry Ringrose are on the wounded list for the Boys in Green, with Robbie Henshaw and Peter O'Mahony promoted to the starting XV.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has unsurprisngly named an almost identical side to last week's, with Nick Tompkins earning a first start at outside centre following his excellent debut, with Johnny McNicholl making way.

You can watch this Six Nations match in its entirety - in some cases for free - by following our Ireland vs Wales live stream guide below.

Soccer fan too? See how to get a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Ireland vs Wales in the UK for free

Every single one of this year's Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK free-to-air. This clash in Dublin between Ireland and Wales clash will be broadcast on ITV1 with coverage starting at 1.25pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the ITV Hub mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including ITV) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to watch a Six Nations live stream when you're not in your country

If you're travelling outside of your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your regular native broadcaster, you'll likely run into problems as the broadcast will be location restricted.

There's no need to miss the action, however. Help is at hand in the form of a VPN - simply download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there to trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), without using an illegal stream from a risky source.

It couldn't be simpler getting started with a VPN - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the current best option out there thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. It also wins points for being compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. What's more, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can give it a try with no obligation. But if you do sign up for a whole year, you'll get 49% off the usual price and 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream Ireland vs Wales in Australia

Subscription service beIN Sport has exclusive rights to show all of this season's Six Nation's matches in Australia, and will be showing this match on BeIN Sport 3, with coverage beginning at the very precise time of 1.03am AEDT. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. If you aren't, there's also the option of subscribing to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month - but you can also take advantage of a FREE two week trial of the service.

Live stream Ireland vs Wales in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Paris it's a 2.15am NZST kick-off. As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game of the tournament live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost, but there's also the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for FREE

Streaming service DAZN hold the broadcast right for the tournament in Canada. They'll be showing every game live on their online platform, including Ireland vs Wales which has a 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET kick-off. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of their 30-day FREE TRIAL and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream online in the US