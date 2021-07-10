Ireland vs USA live stream: how to watch rugby union free and from anywhere

Andy Farrell's team continue their summer programme of Tests on home turf once more as they face the Eagles. Read on for how to get a Ireland vs USA live stream and watch this international rugby clash online.

The hosts beat Japan 39-31 in a hugely entertaining encounter in Dublin on Saturday in a match that saw Ireland look exceptional going forward, but with big questions to be answered defensively.

Farrell is expected to make wholesale changes for this evening's game, with the uncapped Robert Baloucoune, Caolin Blade, Harry Byrne, Tom Daly, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Paul Boyle, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony, Tom O'Toole, Nick Timoney and Fineen Wycherley all hoping to make their international debuts.

The US meanwhile gave a decent account of themselves in their 43-29 defeat to England last weekend, with Gary Gold's men scoring four tries.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Ireland vs USA live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

How to watch a free rugby live stream in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing today's match at the Aviva. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 6.30pm ahead of the 7.15pm kick-off.

How to live stream Ireland vs USA if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Ireland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs USA from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Ireland vs USA online in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show this match in the US, with kick-off at 2.15 pm ET / 11.15am PT. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 with an annual subscription costing $150. Either package give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football. All of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to live stream Ireland vs USA FREE in Canada

The DAZN streaming service has been a reliable place to go for Canadian-based rugby fans of late, as the home for Six Nations coverage. It has most of the summer internationals this year, too. The Ireland vs USA game kicks off at 2.15 pm ET / 11.15am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

Can I watch an Ireland vs USA live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately there's currently no confirmed UK broadcaster of today's match in Dublin. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.