Ireland vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

This Six Nations brings a new era for both teams as Ireland and Scotland clash at the Aviva today. Former defence coach Andy Farrell is set to take charge of the home side for the first time, while full-back Stuart Hogg will lead out Scotland as captain.

The great news is you can watch every 2020 Six Nations game from practically anywhere and getting an Ireland vs Scotland live stream is no exception.

Ireland vs Scotland - where and when Ireland and Scotland will meet on the field at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick-off is at 4.45pm WET/GMT, so that's an early 3.45am AEDT start for folk tuning in from Australia and 8.45am PT, 11.45 ET kick-off for rugby fans in the US and Canada.

Both teams will be looking to put memories of the Rugby World Cup in Japan behind them - Ireland were trounced by New Zealand in the quarter-finals while Scotland failed to make it out of the pool stage.

Farrell has not unsurprisingly named the talismanic Johnny Sexton as his new captain despite the fly-half a strong doubt for this opening game of the Six Nations. The Irish will draw inspiration from the good form of several players at club level, but Scotland's preparations have been less than ideal.

While Finn Russell has been in scintillating form for Racing 92, the fly-half won't be available to coach Gregor Townsend having been suspended after breaching team protocol during a team bonding session and it remains to be seen whether he'll play a part in the rest of the tournament.

The great news is that this match is free-to-air in the UK, so you can tune in to an Ireland vs Scotland live stream for free if you're there. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

NFL fan? Don't miss out on a Super Bowl live stream

How to live stream Ireland vs Scotland in the UK for free

Every single one of this year's Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK free-to-air. Saturday's Ireland vs Scotland clash will be aired on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the ITV Hub mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including ITV) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're travelling outside of your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your regular native broadcaster, you'll likely run into problems as the broadcast will be location restricted.

There's no need to miss the action, however. Help is at hand in the form of a VPN - simply download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there to trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), without using an illegal stream from a risky source.

It couldn't be simpler getting started with a VPN - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the current best option out there thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. It also wins points for being compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. What's more, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can give it a try with no obligation. But if you do sign up for a whole year, you'll get 49% off the usual price and 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream Ireland vs Scotland in Australia

You'll have to be up at 3.45am AEDT to catch this game live. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Coverage starts at 3.35am on BeIN Sport 3. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Ireland vs Scotland in New Zealand

This game isn't going to be live until 5.45am Wellington time, so night owls are in for a treat. This, like all the Six Nations 2020 games is getting aired in one easy to access place. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada - for FREE

Streaming service DAZN has the broadcast rights once more for showing Six Nations Rugby in Canada. That means you can live stream the Ireland v Scotland game at 8.45am PT, 11.45 ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL, too.

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream online in the US