Ireland vs Italy live stream: how to watch today's rugby from anywhere for free

Ireland vs Italy rugby union - where and when Ireland vs Italy takes place on neutral territory, with the Soldier Field in Chicago hosting the match on Saturday, November 3. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT, which is 4pm ET, 1pm PT and 7am AEDT Sunday morning.

Rugby union fans are being treated to a flurry of autumn internationals, and with a buoyant Ireland heading to the States to face Italy, we're here to tell you how you can live stream the whole match absolutely free.

2018 has treated Ireland well after a memorable triumph in the 6 Nations. Their third ever grand slam saw them climb to 2nd in the world rankings and they'll relish the chance to take on Italy in the same stadium that saw a famous Irish victory over New Zealand in 2016.

Italy have not beaten Ireland in five years and their hopes look slim in Chicago, but the side has been able to sample that winning feeling in 2018, securing a victory in one of two matches with Japan in June.

If you're hoping to tune into Ireland vs Italy, you're in the right place. The good news is that the UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 is hosting the coverage and you can use a VPN to catch it if you live outside the UK.

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy in the UK for free

Result! The Ireland vs Italy match will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks-off at 8pm GMT.

Alternatively, you can access the action live via the All 4 online platform or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.

Not in the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Ireland vs Italy online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Ireland vs Italy on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure.

Where else can I watch the rugby Test with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of irishrugby.ie