Ireland vs Argentina live stream: how to watch today's rugby union for free from anywhere

Ireland vs Argentina rugby union - where and when Ireland are back at home at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the second if its autumn rugby union internationals. The match takes place today (Saturday, November 10) with kick-off at 6.30pm GMT locally, which is 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT and 5.30am AEDT Sunday morning.

Rugby union fans are being treated to a flurry of autumn internationals, and with a buoyant Ireland heading back to Dublin to face Argentina, we're here to tell you how you can live stream the whole match absolutely free whether you're in Ireland, the UK or anywhere else.

2018 has treated Ireland well after a memorable triumph in the 2018 Six Nations. Their third ever grand slam saw them climb to 2nd in the world rankings and they'll relish the chance to take on some serious southern hemisphere opposition. LAst week's dismantling of Italy will leave them with a spring in their step and Jordan Lamour will be eager to capitalise on a rich vein of form that saw him score a hat-trick of tries in the US.

Despite finishing in fourth place again, the 2018 Rugby Championship may be one of the best of Argentina's history to date - they're improvement on the world stage continues. Boasting wins against Australia in the Wallabies' backyard and South Africa, the Pumas' build up to the 2019 World Cup continues in earnest.

If you're hoping to tune into Ireland vs Argentina, you're in the right place. The good news is that the UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 is hosting the coverage and you can use a VPN to catch it if you're outside the UK this weekend.

Our guide to getting a live stream of every Premier League football game

How to live stream Ireland vs Argentina rugby union in the UK for free

Result! The Ireland vs Argentina match will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks-off at 6.30pm GMT.

Alternatively, you can access the action live via the All 4 online platform or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.

Not in the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Ireland vs Argentina for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Ireland vs Argentina online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Ireland vs Argentina on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure.

Where else can I watch the rugby Test with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of irishrugby.ie