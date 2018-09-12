iPhone XS release date, price, news and features

The iPhone XS is official, as Tim Cook has announced the new iPhone on stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's California HQ during the firm's Special Event.

Tim Cook says this is "by far the most advanced smartphone we have ever created" - no pressure then, iPhone XS.

Tim Cook says this is "by far the most advanced smartphone we have ever created" - no pressure then, iPhone XS.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The incremental upgrade to 2017's iPhone X

The incremental upgrade to 2017's iPhone X When is it out? We're waiting for Apple to reveal the iPhone XS release date

We're waiting for Apple to reveal the iPhone XS release date What will it cost? We're also waiting for Apple to reveal the iPhone XS price

iPhone XS pre-order: September 14

iPhone XS release date: September 21

The iPhone XS release date is September 21, and iPhone XS pre-orders open on September 14.

iPhone XS price

iPhone XS 64GB price: $999 (£1,000, AU$1,579)

iPhone XS 256GB price: $1,149 (£1,149, AU$1,879)

iPhone XS 512GB price: $1,349 (£1,349, AU$2,199)

The iPhone XS price starts at $999 (£999, AU$1,629) for the 64GB model.

The middle storage option of 256GB will set you back $1,149 (£1,149, AU$1,879), while the top end iPhone XS with 512GB of space is $1,349 (£1,349, AU$2,199).

iPhone XS design and display

The iPhone XS looks just like the iPhone X. It has a stainless steel frame and a brand new gold finish option on the rear glass. The iPhone XS also has a new formulation of glass on the front and back making it tougher than the glass on the iPhone X.

The iPhone XS comes in three colors; gold, silver and space grey, and they're protected from dust and liquid to IP68 - allowing you to drop the phone in a pool and grab it out without damage.

Apple has tested the iPhone XS in a various of liquids including beer, wine, salt water and chlorine water. That's better protection than the previous generation of iPhones.

It boasts a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina display with a 2436 x 1125 resolution and HDR support. It has a bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus, but in a smaller frame.

The dual speaker setup on the iPhone XS provides a wider stereo sound.

There's no fingerprint scanner, which is no surprise, but you do get Face ID powered by the True Depth Camera located in the screen notch.

iPhone XS power

The iPhone XS is powered by the new A12 Bionic chip

The iPhone XS is powered by Apple's brand new A12 Bionic chip. The CPU is 40% more power efficient, while the GPU is 50% more powerful than the A11 Bionic chip.

There's also a new Neural Engine, which intelligently works out what tasks to run on which cores, providing the best performance and battery performance.

iPhone XS camera

The iPhone XS comes with two rear cameras, just like the iPhone X, but they're not the same as the snappers found in its predecessor.

It has a new dual camera system, with a 12MP wide-angle lens (with OIS and f/1.8 aperture) and a 12MP telephoto (with OIS and a f/2.4 aperture), alongside an improved true tone flash.

Round the front you get a 7MP camera (with a f/2.2 aperture) which is twice as fast as the camera on the iPhone X.

Apple has added a new option in the camera app. When you edit a portrait mode shot, you can adjust the depth of field, which means you can change the level of background blur after taking a shot.

This is a feature we've seen in a number of Android phones, and it's good to see it make its way into iPhone.

iPhone XS additional features

Apple says the iPhone XS comes with an additional hour and a half of battery life.

There's also faster networking, gigabit LTE, best worldwide roaming with support for more bands, and there is now dual SIM support - the first time Apple has ever included this on its handsets.

Apple includes its eSIM in the iPhone XS, which acts as your second SIM (rather than having a physical second SIM) for its dual SIM system.

There are a handful of carriers signed up to support the eSIM technology including AT&T, EE, Vodafone, T-Mobile, Verizon and more.