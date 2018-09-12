iPhone XR release date, price, news and features

The iPhone XR is official, with Tim Cook announcing the new iPhone on stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's California HQ during the company's Special Event.

The phone is big, and sports a design very similar to the iPhone XS, plus the same powerful chipset and more.

Yet despite all that this is Apple's 'budget' iPhone for 2018, and we've got everything you need to know about the iPhone XR below, including the release date and price.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A big-screen, entry-level iPhone

A big-screen, entry-level iPhone When is it out? Pre-order from October 19, hits stores October 26

Pre-order from October 19, hits stores October 26 What will it cost? Starts at $749/£749/AU$1,229

The iPhone XR starts at $749/£749/AU$1,229 for a 64GB model and you'll be able to pre-order it on October 19, with it shipping from October 26. It rises to $799/£799/AU$1,299 for 128GB and $899/£899/AU$$1,479 for 256GB.

iPhone XR design and display

A 6.1-inch 'Liquid Retina' LCD display

1792 x 828 resolution, 326ppi

iPhone XS-like design but with an aluminum frame

The iPhone XR has much the same design is the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, with an edge-to-edge screen, a notch and no home button.

Its frame is made from 7000 series aircraft grade aluminum, it has a glass back and it comes in white, black, blue, coral, yellow and red.

The iPhone XR also has IP67 protection, meaning it can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes.

The screen is a 6.1-inch LCD display, but it's supposedly the most advanced LCD screen ever in a smartphone. Called Liquid Retina, it has a 1792 x 828 resolution and 326 pixels per inch.

It also has high-end screen features like True Tone, and a 120Hz touch-sensitive layer for smooth scrolling.

Despite the big screen, however, the iPhone XR is smaller in size than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, as it comes in at just 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm and 194g.

iPhone XR camera and battery

Single-lens 12MP rear camera

7MP TrueDepth front-facing camera

90 minutes more battery life than iPhone 8 Plus

There's just a single-lens camera on the iPhone XR, but it's a wide-angle f/1.8 one, the same as you'll find in the iPhone XS.

It has optical image stabilization and an improved True Tone flash, and offers Portrait Mode and something called 'Smart HDR', which can improve highlight and shadow detail. Better yet, you can adjust the depth of field even after taking a photo, giving you more control over how shots come out.

You also get a 7MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera on the front, capable of Portrait Mode and Face ID.

The software sounds promising too, as the CPU and neural engine can work together to better identify scenes and take better photos.

As for the battery, Apple hasn't revealed the size but it has said the iPhone XR's battery will last for up to 90 minutes longer than the iPhone 8 Plus's. Apple claims it can last for up to 15 hours of internet use or 16 hours of video playback. It also supports fast charging and wireless charging.

iPhone XR OS and power

A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset

Up to 15% faster than A11 Bionic

You get the brand-new A12 Bionic chipset inside the iPhone XR, the same one as you'll find in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

It's the industry's first 7-nanometer chip, which means greater efficiency. It has a 6-core CPU and Apple claims that its two high-performance cores are up to 15% faster and up to 40% lower-power than the performance cores in the previous chipset (the A11 Bionic).

The other four cores are designed for efficiency, and these are up to 50% more energy-efficient than the equivalent cores in the A11 Bionic.

It's also got a GPU that's 50% faster, and a much improved neural engine. So this should be one very powerful phone.

The iPhone XR runs iOS 12 and the interface includes gesture controls, due to the lack of a home button, but there's no 3D Touch here – instead it has something called 'Haptic Touch', which lets you instantly launch the camera or flashlight by pressing on the home screen.

iPhone XR other features

The iPhone XR also has a dual-SIM slot, which no iPhone has had before, so you can use two SIM cards at once.