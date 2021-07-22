iPhone 13 colors: every shade rumored for the upcoming iPhone range

iPhones usually come in a wide range of colors, with the iPhone 12 for example being available in six different shades, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max being offered in four – so across the whole range there are ten to choose from.

We’re expecting it to be a similar story with the iPhone 13 range, and while none of the colors have yet been confirmed, some have been rumored. You’ll find details of those below, along with which models might be offered in each shade.

We’ve also included some colors that haven’t specifically been rumored, but that we think we’re quite likely to see. And whenever we hear anything new about iPhone 13 colors we’ll be sure to update this guide, so check back soon.

Matte black

An artist's impression of the iPhone 13 in eight shades, including black (Image credit: TechRadar)

Matte black looks to be the most likely of the rumored colors so far, with multiple sources suggesting it’s in the works. We’ve even seen an Apple patent focused on the shade.

Sources suggest this color will only be offered on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and it’s apparently a reworking of the graphite shade that you can get the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max in. That in turn presumably means that graphite won’t be a color option for the iPhone 13 range.

According to some sources, the matte black shade will be more of a very dark grey than actual black, and it might have a metallic look to it. That said, we've elsewhere heard that it will be near-black.

Plus, the most recent leak about this color described it simply as 'black' with no mention of it being matte. So while we're almost certain at this point that a black shade is in the works, we're less clear on how it will actually look.

Rose pink

Image 1 of 4 An artist's impression of the iPhone 13 in pink (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: TechRadar)

A much more unlikely rumored shade that we’ve heard about is rose pink. A Twitter account for a phone shop called @PengPhones tweeted that this color would be available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but we’re not convinced.

For one thing, the source doesn’t have much of a track record, for another, they shared it alongside an older concept color render from Instagrammer Ali Sayed Ali (uncredited and possibly meant to be passed off as the real deal), and finally Apple doesn’t tend to use these sorts of colors for its Pro models.

If there is a rose pink color, according to this source it will land in December, which is later than the expected iPhone 13 range launch timing of September, but perhaps this shade would land later.

If it does, and if it really does make it to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, then we’d expect the iPhone 13 Pro would get it too. But more likely it would be a shade for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, and more likely than that we won’t see it at all.

Rose gold

While we're not sold on rose pink, we've more recently heard that there could be a rose gold shade planned for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This would apparently be very pale, which sounds more in keeping with the understated colors Apple usually uses for the Pro range.

This claim also comes from a more reputable source, so we're more convinced that we might see a rose gold shade. That said, so far only one source has mentioned it, so we'd still certainly take this with a pinch of salt.

Orange or sunset gold

Image 1 of 2 An artist's impression of the iPhone 13 in orange (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Some of the same sources as the matte black rumor also claim that Apple is working on an orange (or possibly bronze) iPhone 13 Pro. However, this is apparently far less likely to make it beyond the prototype stage, so we wouldn’t count on seeing it.

That said, rumors of a sunset gold iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have more recently appeared, and this is described as being a bronze color, so maybe we will see it after all. Certainly, bronze seems more in keeping with the Pro stylings than orange would.

Silver

You can get the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in a silver shade, and it's possible that color will continue for the iPhone 13 Pro range, with one source saying as much.

Until we hear this from more sources we'd take it with a pinch of salt, but it's definitely believable.

Purple

Image 1 of 5 An artist's impression of the iPhone 13 in purple (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Peng Phones followed up its rose pink claim with another tweet saying that the iPhone 13 Pro Max would launch in a purple edition in November.

This again was accompanied by an uncredited image from Ali Sayed Ali (among several other concept images from SuperSaf), and again given the lack of track record we’re not convinced – especially as the account claimed in a slightly earlier tweet that this shade would land at some point in 2022 - but you never know.

Black, white and beyond

An artist's impression of the iPhone 13 in a range of colors (Image credit: TechRadar)

The above colors are the only ones that we’ve heard rumored so far, but there’s a good chance that Apple will also release black and white versions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, given that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 are all available in those shades.

Similarly, Apple’s Pro models have all launched in gold and silver shades, so it’s likely those will continue for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max - with rumors pointing to silver, sunset gold and rose gold all being offered.

Some combination of green, blue, purple and red shades may also be offered on the non-Pro models, as they were all available for the iPhone 12, and mostly available for the iPhone 11.