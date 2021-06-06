iPhone 13 colors: all the shades rumored for the upcoming iPhone range

iPhones usually come in a wide range of colors, with the iPhone 12 for example being available in six different shades, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max being offered in four – so across the whole range there are ten to choose from.

We’re expecting it to be a similar story with the iPhone 13 range, and while none of the colors have yet been confirmed, some have been rumored. You’ll find details of those below, along with which models might be offered in each shade.

We’ve also included some colors that haven’t specifically been rumored, but that we think we’re quite likely to see. And whenever we hear anything new about iPhone 13 colors we’ll be sure to update this guide, so check back soon.

Matte black

The iPhone 12 Pro Max in graphite (Image credit: Apple)

Matte black looks to be the most likely of the rumored colors so far, with multiple sources suggesting it’s in the works. We’ve even seen an Apple patent focused on the shade.

Sources suggest this color will only be offered on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and it’s apparently a reworking of the graphite shade that you can get the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max in. That in turn presumably means that graphite won’t be a color option for the iPhone 13 range.

The matte black shade will apparently be more of a very dark grey than actual black, and it might have a metallic look to it.

Rose pink

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGCMay 5, 2021 See more

A much more unlikely rumored shade that we’ve heard about is rose pink. A Twitter account for a phone shop called @PengPhones tweeted that this color would be available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but we’re not convinced.

For one thing, the source doesn’t have much of a track record, for another, they shared it alongside an older concept color render from Instagrammer Ali Sayed Ali (uncredited and possibly meant to be passed off as the real deal), and finally Apple doesn’t tend to use these sorts of colors for its Pro models.

If there is a rose pink color, according to this source it will land in December, which is also a red flag since the iPhone 13 range is expected in September, but perhaps this shade would land later.

If it does, and if it really does make it to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, then we’d expect the iPhone 13 Pro would get it too. But more likely it would be a shade for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, and more likely than that we won’t see it at all.

Orange

The same sources as the matte black rumor also claim that Apple is working on an orange (or possibly bronze) iPhone 13 Pro. However, this is apparently far less likely to make it beyond the prototype stage, so we wouldn’t count on seeing it.

Purple

iPhone 13 Pro Max in Purple coming soon in November 2021 pic.twitter.com/XQgb18cUIxJune 4, 2021 See more

Peng Phones followed up its rose pink claim with another tweet saying that the iPhone 13 Pro Max would launch in a purple edition in November.

This again was accompanied by an uncredited image from Ali Sayed Ali (among several other concept images from SuperSaf), and again given the lack of track record we’re not convinced – especially as the account claimed in a slightly earlier tweet that this shade would land at some point in 2022 - but you never know.

Black, white and beyond

The iPhone 12 in blue (Image credit: TechRadar)

The above colors are the only ones that we’ve heard rumored so far, but there’s a good chance that Apple will also release black and white versions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, given that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 are all available in those shades.

Similarly, Apple’s Pro models have all launched in gold and silver shades, so it’s likely those will continue for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Some combination of green, blue, purple and red shades may also be offered on the non-Pro models, as they were all available for the iPhone 12, and mostly available for the iPhone 11.