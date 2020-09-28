iPhone 12 Pro Max could be a lot higher end than iPhone 12 Pro

Apple is expected to finally unveil the iPhone 12 handsets at some point next month, and we've seen plenty of leaks in advance. The latest from the rumor mill suggests there will be a significant difference between the top two iPhone 12 models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro teamed up with well-known tipster Max Weinbach to tease a few more details about the upcoming handsets, with the big takeaway being the news that the Pro Max will apparently feature the best display and cameras in the iPhone 12 range.

What makes that notable is that the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max were more or less the same device, only one had a 5.8-inch screen and the other had a 6.5-inch screen. This time around, it seems Apple is pushing the bigger model out on its own.

The leak suggests that some of the more advanced upgrades we've heard about over the last few weeks – a display running at a 120Hz refresh rate, LiDAR sensors on board – are going to be exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

A tale of two smartphones

The revelations fit in with some of the conflicting reports around the iPhone 12 – there's been a lot of debate about whether Apple would actually get its 120Hz refresh rate screens and LiDAR scanner modules ready in time.

If these features are indeed going to be exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then that fits in with something else that we've been hearing: that the biggest and most expensive iPhone will be the last one to go on sale.

We've heard hints that Apple will show off the brand new iPhone 12 range on October 13, though that's not official yet. While some models are likely to go on sale that week, others might not be available to buy until November, we've been hearing.

Besides the potential display and camera upgrades that could be exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the usual year-on-year internal speed bump is expected, and it's almost certain that this is the year that Apple is going to introduce 5G to the iPhone.

Via Forbes