iPhone 12 prices leaked for every model and storage size

The iPhone 12 range is likely landing very soon, but ahead of that plenty of details have leaked, including most recently pricing information for every model. There’s some disagreement here though, with two different sources leaking slightly different prices.

First up, we have @a_rumors1111, who claims that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini will cost $649 (roughly £500 / AU$910) with 64GB of storage, $699 (around £540 / AU$975) with 128GB, and $799 (approximately £615 / AU$1,115) with 256GB.

The standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (which some earlier rumors had called the iPhone 12 Max), meanwhile, is said to be $749 (around £580 / AU$1,050) with 64GB of storage, $799 (roughly £615 / AU$1,115) with 128GB, and $899 (around £695 / AU$1,255) with 256GB.

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅ - 12 mini (5.4”) : 64GB $649128GB $699256GB $799- 12 (6.1”) : 64GB $749128GB $799256GB $899- 12 Pro (6.1”) :128GB $999256GB $1099512GB $1299- 12 Pro Max (6.7”) : 128GB $1099256GB $1199512GB $1399October 1, 2020

Moving on to the Pro models, they claim the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 (approximately £770 / AU$1,400) with 128GB of storage, going up to $1,099 (around £850 / AU$1,535) with 256GB, and $1,299 (roughly £1,000 / AU$1,815) with 512GB.

Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is apparently $1,099 (around £850 / AU$1,535) if you want it with 128GB of storage, $1,199 (approximately £925 / AU$1,675) with 256GB, and $1,399 (roughly £1,080 / AU$1,955) with 512GB.

However, @iAppleTimes (another leaker) replied agreeing with the Pro pricing, but saying that the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 pricing is wrong, with each storage size apparently being $50 (roughly £40 / AU$70) more than @a_rumors1111 claims.

It’s worth noting that neither of these sources have the longest of track records, so we’d take both claims with a pinch of salt. But both sets of prices are roughly in line with things we’ve heard before, so there’s a good chance the pricing will be in this sort of region – especially for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, since these two sources agree on the pricing of those phones.

We should know for sure soon, as Apple is rumored to be unveiling the iPhone 12 range on October 13, so the wait is likely almost over. TechRadar will cover the announcement in full, as well as bringing you all the credible news and leaks in the meantime.

Via PocketNow