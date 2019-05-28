Here's what iOS 13 Dark Mode reportedly looks like

Ready to tone down your iPhone and iPad brightness with the iOS 13 beta update next week? That's exactly what Dark Mode will do, according to the latest Apple leak.

The first screenshot of iOS 13 Dark Mode has surfaced on 9to5Mac, and it shows a black theme where we once saw an all-white background for the Apple Music UI. The switch to Dark Mode should be as simple as tapping a button in Control Center.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Inverting current white and light gray color schemes to black and dark gray is going to be easier on your eyes, especially at night, and it also has the potential to save battery life on OLED-equipped iPhone screens like the iPhone XS Max that can essentially turn pixels off when display true black.

Two additional iOS 13 Dark Mode are shown flanking the Apple Music screenshot in this same leak. Both have subtler differences: the home screen has a darkened app dock outline and the screenshot UI is smokey gray instead of a very light gray color.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac) (Image: © 9to5Mac)

iOS 13 changes reminders, Find My iPhone

We're also getting our first look at the new Reminders app and an all-encompassing 'Find My' app that combines Find My iPhone with Find My Friends.

The new iOS 13 Reminders app has a triage system to it with four categories: Today, Scheduled, Flagged and All, and the quartet of options is uniquely color coded. The Reminders app on macOS 10.5 should be getting the same exact treatment.

'Find My' is ready to find everything important to you. In other words your friends and family's location, and your all-important Apple devices. This is the combined version of the Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps, and it's said to include a big map interface, with separate menu tabs containing devices and peoples' names.

The first iOS 13 beta is expected to launch on Monday, June 3. We'll be in San Jose live blogging about the Apple event and telling you all of the latest Apple software.