Gmail update brings Drive integration and 10GB file sharing

Gmail users will soon be able to add links to files stored on Google Drive, allowing easy sharing of files up to 10GB by email.

The new update, which is rolling out to all Gmail users, brings much tighter integration between Google's popular webmail platform and its rapidly improving cloud storage solution.

When composing a new email, Gmail users will have the option of inserting a file from Drive, alongside the traditional 'attach files' button which uploads a locally stored a picture, document, video or what-have-you.

Because Drive files have already been uploaded to the cloud, and don't need to be directly attached to the email, much larger files can be inserted, with the recipients just following a link.

400 times larger files

In a post on the official Gmail blog, Product Manager Phil Sharp explained: "Have you ever tried to attach a file to an email only to find out it's too large to send?

"Now with Drive, you can insert files up to 10GB - 400 times larger than what you can send as a traditional attachment."

Drive integration means recipients will always have access to the latest, most up-to-date version of the file, while Gmail will also check whether all recipients have been granted access to the document.

Sharp added: "Like a smart assistant, Gmail will also double-check that your recipients all have access to any files you're sending.

"This works like Gmail's forgotten attachment detector: whenever you send a file from Drive that isn't shared with everyone, you'll be prompted with the option to change the file's sharing settings without leaving your email. It'll even work with Drive links pasted directly into emails."

Anyone wishing to test the new functionality, needs to opt in for the 'new compose experience' within Gmail. You'll see an invite on your inbox page to the right of the 'More' button.