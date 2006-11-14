Japanese 'Get a Mac' ads hit the web

Apple has unveiled Japanese versions of its 'Get a Mac' adverts. The adverts are designed to humourously demonstrate the benefit of owning a Mac over a PC.

The Japanese ads recreate the scenes depicted in the original clips , but with Japanese actors. Unfortunately only one of the three clips - the Virus one - works visually.

The way in which the Japanese ads directly mirror the mannerisms of the US ads is startling.

Last week, the web was awash with rumours that Justin Long, the guy who plays the Mac in the US ads, had been dumped for upcoming additions to the series.

The reason? The public have warmed more towards John Hodgman, who plays the 'PC'.

According to Radar Online , one critic labels him a "smug little twit," which is exactly the image of Mac owners that Apple is hoping to dispel.

However, writing on his website , Long says the rumours just aren't true.

"As for the Mac commercials, I don't know where that report came from that said I wasn't going to do anymore - I'm...setting my alarm right now to wake up for a Mac shoot tomorrow."

"We're doing some holiday spots now which I think will be pretty funny - not nearly funny enough to justify the money they're paying me though..."