Ask.com launches local search service

The AskCity service enables users to search for local information

Ask.com is continuing its Jeeves-less revival by launching a new local search engine.

Named AskCity.com, it draws information from all its sister sites - including CitySearch and TicketMaster - to offer a personalised local knowledge base.

Available only to North Americans to start with, it enables users to search for local maps, events, businesses, restaurants and road directions.

Other InterActiveCorp-owned websites that will be integrated into the service include OpenTable and Fandango , which help users search for restaurants with open reservation lists and for movie tickets respectively.

AskCity will build on similar but less-developed ideas from Google and Yahoo . James Rivington