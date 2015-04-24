VideoLab asks 'what if Zack Snyder's Man of Steel was in colour?'

As cool as the action was in director Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, we can probably all agree that the film's colour palette left something to be desired.

Obviously desaturated in post-production, the resulting film was drab and significantly muted in colour compared to previous cinematic representations of The Man of Tomorrow.

Putting aside any plot contrivances and uncharacteristic decisions made by Kal-El during the film, is it possible that Man of Steel's bleak visuals directly impacted audiences' enjoyment of it?

Is it a grey bird? Is it a grey plane? No, it's grey Superman!

YouTube account VideoLab certainly thinks so, presenting a "colour corrected" version of several Man of Steel scenes in a video essay.

VideoLab used Synthetic Aperture's Color Finesse settings to do most of the colour correction and re-grade, with some further adjustments made in certain areas.

Take a look at the video below and let us know if VideoLab's version of The Man of Steel is the one you'd rather see.