UK's favourite viral ads of 2011 listed

YouTube has published the UK's favourite viral videos for 2011, with T-Mobile's royal wedding the corporate message that won the most views.

It comes as no surprise that an ad around one of the events of the year should top the list, but the 24 million (global) views it has garnered are impressive.

Saying that, we wouldn't be holding our breath for a place in the Queen's New Year Honours list if we worked for T-Mobile.

Chrome

Second place is YouTube owner Google with its Chrome ad, with Asos' urban tour picking up third place and Volkswagen in fourth.

Dara Nasr, Industry Head of Display for YouTube UK said, "2011 has been a bumper year for online video advertising.

"Advertisers are increasingly taking advantage of the social nature of online video by creating ads that are likely to be shared, liked and commented on."

The downside, of course, is that every man and his dog is now trying to create the next big viral ad, which means a deluge of dreadful as well as the odd gem.

1. T-Mobile - The T-Mobile Royal Wedding

2. Google Chrome - Google Chrome: Jamal Edwards

3. Asos - The ASOS Urban Tour in London- preview

4. VW- The Force: Volkswagen Commercial

5. Listerine - Listerine Mouth vs. Life

6.Kia - The New Kia Picanto

7. John Lewis - John Lewis Christmas Advert 2011

8. Twinings - Gets you back to you

9. Flora - Flora Cuisine Vernon & Gladys introduce new healthy way to cook

10. Nokia - Nokia N8 Pink - Freedom