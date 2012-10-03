Non-game software now available on Steam

Steam's plans for digital software distribution domination continue apace, with Valve officially bringing its first non-game titles to the Steam storefront today.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the audience, the first titles to be made available have a heavy developer slant, targeting Steam users and creators wanting to make their own games for the Steam platform.

Included in the lineup of software available at launch of the service are ArtRage Studio Pro, CameraBag 2, GameMaker: Studio, 3D-Coat, 3DMark Vantage and 3DMark 11.

Originally slated to launch in September, the software is initially only available to PC-based Steam users, although undoubtedly Mac users will get some non-game Steam content eventually.

Cooking with Steam

For Steam developers, the first selection of non-game software will be a welcome addition to the store, given many of the programs will take advantage of popular Steamworks features like easy installation and auto updating.

And as with games on Steam, the software available through the platform will also enjoy the benefits of Steam sales, and strangely, Steam achievements.