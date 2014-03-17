Google Drive and Gchat down for hours for some users

Update: And we're back! As of 12:48 PDT and according to Google's App Status Dashboard (and our own testing), Google Sheets and – more importantly – Gchat and Google Hangouts are back to normal operating conditions. You can go back to getting things done now.

Original story below...

Many users, including us, are reporting that both Google Drive and Gchat are currently misbehaving.

Gmail still seems to be working ok, but editing Google Drive speadsheets is impossible. Annoyingly. Gchat, meanwhile, has stopped working completely.

According to Google's Apps Status Dashboard, only Google Hangouts, Sheets and Talk are experiencing disruption right now. We'll keep you in the loop.