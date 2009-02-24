Google apologises for Gmail outage

Google's popular Gmail webmail service has suffered a major outage, with the company promising they are doing everything to fix the problem.

Gmail has hit the headlines several times in 2009 – with the free service adding offline services as its growth accelerates across the globe.

However, a problem is affecting the service on a non-global but 'widespread' basis, with the problem occurring at 9:30am in the UK.

Aware

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a number of users. This problem occurred at approximately 1.30AM Pacific Time," confirms the Google help page.

"We're working hard to resolve this problem and will post updates as we have them. We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused."

Outages of more than a few minutes are rare with webmail, but not uncommon, although any problems are always likely to cause massive disgruntlement.

With Google pushing their mail service as a potential answer to company IT departments' email woes, this kind of news will not be appreciated.