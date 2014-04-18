Salesforce integrates with LiveHive

LiveHive is now available to be integrated with Salesforce, both companies said in a statement. LiveHive, which provides engagement analytics and sales insights, can be accessed via the Salesforce AppExchange.

The integration is designed to enable Salesforce users "to share, track and monitor business activities as well as cultivate collaboration within sales organizations," according to the statement.

Cost

The integration enables Salesforce CRM users to access LiveHive for $35 per month for single users, $125 per month for up to five users, or $495 per month for up to 25 users. The solution features event tracking, social selling features, and sales collaboration tools.

Recent upgrades and integrations

Last month, LiveHive made the following additions to its CRM solution: a predictive benchmarking tool for lead ranking, a sales coverage tool, and a PowerPoint analytics tool that tracks how prospects engage with individual slides within presentation decks.

Salesforce recently integrated its CRM solution with Workday's Human Capital Management, Financial Management and Big Data Analytics solutions. It also enabled integration with Evernote's productivity-based applications.