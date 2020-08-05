Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream: how to watch tonight's Europa League football from anywhere

With the first-leg having been nixed by the coronavirus, this tie is now being played as a one-off match in neutral Gelsenkirchen, Germany - a city previously best known for a zoo. While Antonio Conte's side failed to topple Juventus at the top of Serie A, Inter nevertheless ended their league campaign in excellent form, chalking up wins in their last three games while keeping four clean sheets in a row. Follow our guide to watching a Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Inter Milan vs Getafe live stream Tonight's Europa League game takes place behind closed doors at the neutral venue of FC Schalke 04's VELTINS-Arena in Germany, with kick-off set for 9pm CEST local time, making it an 8pm BST start in the UK. Viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Those abroad can grab this great VPN deal to access their usual streaming services from anywhere.

Getafe's form since the restart has been the polar opposite of their opponents tonight. Having entered lockdown in 4th place in the Spanish Primera, well positioned to earn more European football next season, José Bordalás' side struggled to find the back of the net upon returning to action. The azulones scored just a single goal in their last six league matches, and missed out on a Europa League spot by two points after finishing eighth behind Granada.

Inter have their own problems, however, as Uruguyan star Matias Vecino and Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah are both unavailable tonight through injury. However, it's not just the Italian side contending with end-of-season issues. Getafe have lost the services of Kenedy and Deyverson, who have both now left the club, while defender Erick Cabaco is ineligible to play.

It's the first ever meeting between these two sides and an exciting way to restart Europa League action - read on to find out how to watch Inter Milan vs Getafe online and get a Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Getafe: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Inter vs Getafe: how to watch the Europa League in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's action from the VELTINS-Arena. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Inter Milan vs Getafe: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Inter Milan vs Getafe. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Getafe in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Ig you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Thursday morning.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Getafe in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, unfortunately this match isn't one of them. If you're desperate to watch the game, you do have the alternative f using one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to live stream the big UEFA Europa League match in India tonight