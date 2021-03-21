Intel’s range of more powerful Tiger Lake laptop CPUs gets leaked

Intel’s incoming range of Tiger Lake-H processors for laptops have had their full spec details leaked, with three 8-core models spearheading the attack on AMD, backed by a duo of 6-core mobile chips.

The specs were spilled in what appears to be an official Intel document posted on Twitter by hardware leaker @9550pro, although as ever with this kind of rumor, we must be careful about assuming that the material depicted is genuine.

However, it does match up with the previous buzz we’ve heard from the rumor mill, including that a trio of 8-core models will lead the charge with these new Tiger Lake processors for laptops (previously, these 11th-gen chips topped out at quad-core CPUs).

The star player is the Core i9-11980HK which runs 8-cores (16-threads) at a base clock of 2.6GHz at the default 45W power usage, but that can be increased to 3.3GHz if the chip is configured to run at 65W (as previously rumored). Boost is to 5GHz, and that’s not just single-core boost, as we’ve already seen, but the speed that can be achieved across two cores. The max boost speed across all 8-cores is 4.5GHz.

The other Core i9 model, the 11900H, is a similar 8-core chip but with slightly slower clocks, plus it isn’t unlocked (and there’s no option to run at 65W for even greater speeds – instead, this chip can be run at 35W rather than 45W, to tame its heat output). The base clock is 2.5GHz, and boost runs up to 4.9GHz (again with Turbo Boost Max 3.0, which only these top two CPUs support) over two cores. The all-core boost is 4.4GHz, so basically this is notched down 100MHz from the 11980HK across the board (assuming these specs are all correct, of course).

The third 8-core CPU is the Core i7-11800H which ditches Turbo Boost Max 3.0, meaning its max boost is 4.6GHz (on one or two cores) and 4.2GHz all-core, with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz.

Hexacore backup

These processors are backed up by the Core i5-11400H and Core i5-11260H, which are 6-core (12-thread) chips capable of boosting up to 4.5GHz and 4.4GHz respectively, with base clocks of 2.7GHz and 2.6GHz.

According to the leak, these Core i5 CPUs will support DDR4-2933 memory, and faster DDR4-3200 support will be reserved for the higher tier 8-core processors.

Intel has already been showing off the flagship Tiger Lake-H processor (even though the company didn’t name it, we can now be pretty sure it’s the top dog Core i9, at least if this leak is right) running Total War, and doing an impressive job of smooth rendering.

These mobile chips are shaping up nicely, then, from what we can tell from the rumor mill – but we can’t get too carried away at this point, obviously, until we’ve actually seen them in action (and these specs are confirmed for that matter).

What Intel has confirmed is a Q2 launch for these new Tiger Lake models, so we shouldn’t have to wait long before we find out exactly how these CPUs are going to pan out.

Via VideoCardz