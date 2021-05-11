Intel’s new gaming laptop CPUs outperform AMD Ryzen 5000 in first benchmarks

Intel’s first benchmarks for its new Tiger Lake-H CPUs suggest its flagship Core i9 11980HK will easily outperform the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX.

Tiger Lake-H sees Intel bringing its 10nm process to high-performance mobile processors for the first time, with the CPUs already starting to show up in a number of top-end gaming laptops from the likes of Acer, MSI and Razer.

In its announcement, Intel is claiming the CPUs will deliver an impressive 19% gen-on-gen performance improvement over its 10th-generation Comet Lake-H parts, and if the company's own benchmarks are anything to go by, it looks they’ll also give AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series a run for its money.

According to the first-party benchmarks, the flagship Intel Core i9-11980HK - an 8-core processor that clocks up to 5.0GHz on a single core and 4.5GHz across all cores - will comfortably outperform the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX.

Intel is claiming major performance gains in games such as Far Cry, Hitman 3 and Rainbow Six Siege, with the Tiger Lake-H part beating out AMD with a margin of almost 20% on average.

Intel is also claiming that its Core i5 11400H will trump the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS in gaming performance. It isn’t as clear a win as the 11980HK, but the benchmarks show the Core i5 processor either matching or beating the AMD chip in a number of CPU-intensive titles.

Intel has also compared the performance gains against the last generation of processors and, just as promised, there is an almost 19% gen-on-gen difference, with the Core i9-11980HK easily outperforming the Core i9-10980HK.

Of course, as these are first-party benchmarks, we'd advise taking Intel's bold performance claims with a handful of salt. However, if they are an accurate representation of real-world performance, the company could have a winner on its hands.

Intel's Tiger Like-H chips began shipping to OEMs last week, and will start shipping in a number of gaming laptops starting next week.

Via: Wccftech