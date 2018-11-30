InMotion extends its $2.95 per month web hosting bargain - but only until Monday

We love it when a bargain becomes available on a web hosting service. And we really love it when the discount is on our number one favorite web hosting service. That's exactly what happened on Cyber Monday, and we've now found out that the special offer has been extended for another few days.

It comes from InMotion, which has reduced its premium web hosting plans in excess of 50%. And the really exciting thing (for us, at least) is that the better than half price rate is EXCLUSIVELY for TechRadar readers.

So what's the deal? It's 57% off InMotion Power, which is the company's best value plan. That takes the monthly price down to a mere $2.95 (around £2.30) when you sign up for a three year plan. With that, you get all the premium web hosting features you could need for a small business (or very serious hobby).

We're talking themes, templates, SSD storage, SSL and a free domain all thrown in. InMotion Power gets you not one, not two, but six websites, unlimited emails, marketing tools, a security suite, unlimited bandwidth and unlimited storage. All this plus turbo charged speeds.

But remember, this web hosting deal is now set to end on Monday December 3. So if you know that you're going to need a new website for you or your SME, it would pay dividends to get it sorted with InMotion this weekend.

Our EXCLUSIVE InMotion Power web hosting discount:

In addition to that, TechRadar readers can also get a 53% reduction on InMotion Pro - its most premium subscription - at a discounted rate of $7.49 (roughly £5.90) per month. Pro is an obvious upgrade for developers and growing businesses, as it adds unlimited websites doubled performance speeds and additional support in to the mix.