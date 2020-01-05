India vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch 2020 T20 cricket from anywhere

With the mighty India hosting them, Sri Lanka come into their three-match series knowing that they have to improve massively ahead of the forthcoming T20 World Cup. You can watch all the action, no matter where you are in the world, by following our India vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

India vs Sri Lanka T20 series- where and when The dates, times and venues for the three-match, day/night T20 series are as follows: 1st T20I Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati - January 5 2020 2nd T20I Holkar Stadium, Indore - January 7 2020 3rd T20I Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - January 10 2020 Each match starts at 7pm IST local time. So that's a 1.30pm GMT afternoon start for folk tuning in from the UK.

Hosts India battled to a 2-1 series win against the West Indies before Christmas - a victory that was perhaps more hard-thought than many had predicted. Nevertheless, it showcased the team's winning spirit and how difficult to beat at home they currently are.

Star batsman Rohit Sharma has been left out after a starring role against the Windies, while Jasprit Bumrah makes a welcome return from a back injury.

Sri Lanka will be missing Jasprit Bumrah, but former captain Angelo Mathews has worked his way back into the T20 team after a 16 month absence. The tourists suffered a total whitewashed in their last series against Australia late last year, and must now face an India side that's bang in form.

Follow the instructions below to find out how to grab an India vs Sri Lanka live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream India vs Sri Lanka from outside your country

In India, the UK, Australia or New Zealand and looking to find out how to watch the T20 matches between India vs Sri Lanka? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch the T20 series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports 1 is the official broadcaster of the T20 series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Play is set to start each day at 7pm IST local time.

How stream India vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

You need to have Sky TV in order to watch the games in the UK, but they're not on the traditional Sky Sports channels. Instead, Indian broadcaster Star has the rights with coverage starting at 1.20pm GMT each day on the Star Gold channel, which is available on any standard plan. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream India vs Sri Lanka Test series in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from the sub-continent, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka, with the coverage starting at 12.20am AEDT each day. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an India vs Sri Lanka live stream in New Zealand