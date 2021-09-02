Hungary vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere

The Three Lions resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign away at the Puskas Arena as Gareth Southgate's men look to put their Euros disappointment behind them.

Read on for your full guide to getting an Hungary vs England live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier no matter where in the world you are.

Having come within a penalty shootout of winning their first tournament since lifting the World Cup in 1966, it's back to business for Southgate's men tonight in what could prove a tricky tie.

Tonight's match is likely to be the toughest Group I fixture for Southgate's men, with Hungary having impressed during Euro 2020, despite failing to make it out of the tournament's ‘Group of Death’.

Marco Rossi's side currently sit two points behind Group I table toppers England, and will be determined to pull off a shock in front of what looks set to be an intimidating capacity crowd.

With Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin having pulled out of the England camp earlier this week through injury, Leeds striker looks likely to make his first appearance for his country tonight, while Jadon Sancho faces a late fitness test for the away side.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Hungary vs England online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

How to watch Hungary vs England from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier football online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Hungary vs England live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that Hungary vs England is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs Poland kicks off at 7.45pm BST, with ITV's coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

Hungary vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show Hungary vs England in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an Hungary vs England live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Hungary vs England if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream Hungary vs England in Canada?

It's not good news for Canucks looking to watch this game, sadly, with no broadcaster in the region set to show this game. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).



Live stream Hungary vs England in New Zealand