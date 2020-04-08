HubSpot plans to compete with Wordpress with Content Management play

HubSpot has announced the launch of its new content management system CMS Hub which offers speed, security and scalability to rapidly growing businesses.

The company's new CMS will be available in both an enterprise and professional tier in order to give companies the ability to choose a CMS that is best suited to their stage of growth.

Competing content management systems such as WordPress become increasingly restrictive as they're asked to do more. In many cases, even small changes to websites require content from marketers, oversight from IT teams and implementation from developers which slows down users.

HubSpot's new CMS Hub on the other hand, allows all of these different stakeholders in a website to work in tandem on everything from minor content upgrades to major website upgrades.

CMS Hub

CMS Hub joins HubSpot's other offerings which include Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub and HubSpot CRM.

The professional tier of CMS Hub allows businesses to manage their websites as they grow without having to worry about the speed, security or reliability of their CMS. HubSpot also offers 24/7 threat monitoring and a web application firewall to take the pain out of maintenance while allowing users to spend less time focusing on their systems and more time improving their customer experience.

The enterprise tier includes all of the features found in Professional as well as the ability to maintain governance and control, build personalized web app experiences and manage different domains from one place.

Director of product management at HubSpot, Angela DeFranco explained in a press release how CMS Hub makes website management less complicated that the competition, saying:

"Marketers at growing companies have a lot of things to think about — their CMS should not be one of them. Most CMS platforms available today make website management more complicated and painful as time goes by. They put a limit on what's possible. They have a ceiling. But rapidly scaling companies don't. I'm delighted that with CMS Hub, we're offering users a powerful system that removes unnecessary gatekeepers, democratizes the web management process, and makes it easy for them to execute their boldest ideas."