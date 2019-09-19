Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog: we'll be reporting live from the Munich event

James Peckham

The Huawei Mate 30 launch is today, September 19, and we're in Munich, Germany to report live from the firm's launch event.

Rumors suggest we could see at least three smartphones, a new smartwatch, a refreshed fitness tracker and even a TV, and we'll bring you all the news right here in our Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog.

This could be quite an interesting launch event for another reason, however. It looks like Huawei's new handsets - the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite - won't arrive with Google's suite of applications installed on them.

That's down to the ongoing feud between the US and China, with the former banning Google from working with Huawei which has resulted in the phone manufacturer being unable to launch new devices with Google's apps on them.