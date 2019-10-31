Trending

Huawei Band 4 Pro could be coming soon based on a leaked render

But it looks very familiar

Huawei Band 3 Pro
(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei only recently unveiled the Huawei Band 4, but it seems a Huawei Band 4 Pro could be on the way as well, as a render supposedly showing it has leaked.

Shared by 91Mobiles, the render shows the Huawei Band 4 Pro in black, red and pink/gold shades, and it looks a lot like the standard Huawei Band 4, just with a more textured strap.

The source cites previous leaks as saying that the Huawei Band 4 Pro will have an AMOLED screen (where the standard Band 4 uses TFT), and an SpO2 meter to measure blood oxygen.

On top of that it’s sure to at least match the specs and features of the standard Huawei Band 4, including having water resistance and a heart rate monitor.

We don’t know much else about the Huawei Band 4 Pro, but if it’s real we’d expect it to land soon, probably with a price of around $69.99 / £79.99 / AU$110 based on its predecessor, the Huawei Band 3 Pro.

And if it’s not real, you’re probably not missing out on too much, since it looks so similar to both the Huawei Band 4 and the Honor Band 5.

