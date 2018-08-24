HTC U12 Life looks to be landing on August 30

It looks like HTC has a new phone on the way and a teaser from the company suggests it will be landing on August 30, meaning it’s just days away.

The teaser, posted to Twitter, says “something new for U”, suggesting that it’s a new entry in the U range that’s coming. It doesn’t name the phone, but the HTC U12 Life is the obvious candidate, as that’s been leaked before.

The only other information in the teaser, aside from the date, is the claim that “beauty and power meet”, which suggests a powerful, stylish phone, but don’t get too excited, because this is almost certainly a mid-ranger rather than a flagship.

Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018. pic.twitter.com/pOVKlEzSGYAugust 23, 2018

Mid-range power and a big screen

We don’t know much about the beauty aspect of the phone, but as for power, earlier leaks suggest that the HTC U12 Life has a mid-range Snapdragon 636 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

It’s also thought to have a 6-inch 1080 x 2160 18:9 screen, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 16MP and 5MP dual-lens camera pairing on the back, a 13MP camera with a flash on the front, and a 3,600mAh battery.

It’s set to be a successor to the HTC U11 Life, a phone which managed to pack in many of the highlights from the HTC U11 at a lower price, so don’t be surprised if this is something of trimmed down version of the HTC U12 Plus.

Via Android Community