HP unveils new all-in-one POS solution

HP has unveiled a new POS solution that promises to greatly improve how businesses deliver their in-store retail experience.

The HP Engage One Pro provides stores with more customization options by giving them more self-service configurations, including three screen size options and various installation choices.

Providing an all-in-one experience, the Engage One Pro is designed to appeal to a broad range of industries, not just retail and hospitality. It is crafted to meet the needs of various use cases in industries such as travel, transportation, banking and healthcare. Its sleek design also assures customers that they are receiving a premium service.

Yes to POS

The Engage One Pro comes packaged within a sophisticated aluminum frame and boasts a hidden cable management system to keep counter spaces uncluttered. It also promises outstanding speed using 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processors to make sure transactions are completed as efficiently as possible.

Customization is also a core strength of the Engage One Pro. Businesses can set up the device as a traditional POS system, a self-service machine or interactive signage. Retailers can also position the device however suits them best, adjusting the display orientation, setting the height and shifting the tilt for maximum usability.

Retailers are increasingly looking to point-of-sale systems to enhance the in-store experience, but deploying the right POS solution is vital. Research indicates that 86% of retailers believe that the design of a POS device is important, while 67% cited durability as a key factor. The HP Engage One Pro looks like it will provide a solid addition to the POS landscape that performs well on both counts. It is expected to be available from January 2021.

“Retail and hospitality operators need more power and flexibility in order to deliver the choice, convenience, and personalization customers expect,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager of Retail Solutions at HP.

“Purpose-built for today’s changing retail environments, including the desire for more self-service terminals, the HP Engage One Pro, blends a sleek design with excellent performance to deliver engaging and memorable experiences.”