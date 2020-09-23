HP Pavilion laptops get new Intel Tiger Lake CPUs – and want to save the world as well

HP has announced a trio of refreshed Pavilion laptops which feature Intel’s new Tiger Lake processors, and go big with their green credentials, being the first of the company’s consumer notebooks which are made using recycled plastics including ocean-bound plastics.

The revamped HP Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion 15 laptops will be available from November and as mentioned are built around Intel’s 11th-gen mobile chips with integrated Xe graphics (the CPUs we’ve been hearing some good things about lately). However, note that the largest Pavilion 15 model will offer an option to switch to AMD Ryzen 4000 for the processor.

Furthermore, both the Pavilion 15 and 14 are set to offer buyers the option of going with a discrete GPU in the form of the Nvidia GeForce MX450.

Buyers of the Pavilion 13 can choose from either a Full HD or Ultra HD display, and the Pavilion 14 and 15 offer a choice of an HD or Full HD panel.

Optane option and more

Other core specs include PCIe SSD storage of up to 1TB with an optional Intel Optane memory module, and a further option on dual-channel memory. You get a solid deal on the connectivity front too with Wi-Fi 6, and in terms of physical ports, HP provides an HDMI 2.0 connector and USB-C port (capable of power delivery). There’s an optional fingerprint reader as well.

Battery life is rated at 8.5 hours with the most compact Pavilion 13, and the larger models will get you 8.75 hours according to HP’s own figures.

A nifty tonal color-blocking design is promised, and a premium look overall with a seamless metal chassis, with the Pavilion 15 benefiting from an 86% screen-to-body ratio, featuring some seriously slim bezels.

As mentioned at the outset, HP notes that post-consumer-recycled plastics are used in the manufacture of these laptops and that includes 5% ocean-bound plastics which are used in the notebook speakers.

HP’s Pavilion 14 will go on sale in the UK in November starting at £430 (around $550), and will be joined by the Pavilion 15 which will start at £400 (around $510) for the AMD Ryzen 4000 variant. HP’s Pavilion 13 will follow later in January 2021, with pricing still to be confirmed.