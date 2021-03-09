How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League: stream the Snyder Cut from anywhere

One of the most eagerly anticipated movie releases of 2021 isn't actually a new film at all, but rather the extended director's cut version of 2017 DC Comics blockbuster, Justice League. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online and stream the Snyder Cut wherever you are in the world.

Watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online Release date: March 18, 2021 Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons Watch in US: exclusively on HBO Max Watch in Canada: Crave Watch in Australia: get a FREE Binge trial

Featuring a who's who of DC's best-loved superheroes including Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Erza Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Justice League that made it to theaters a few years ago was a commercial and critical disappointment, netting a mortal $658 million at the box office and receiving decidedly mixed reviews.

Many saw the creative vision for the film as compromised by the fact that two directors had worked on the project, with much of original filmmaker Zack Snyder's work reportedly scrapped when he was replaced by Joss Whedon.

Now, fans can see for themselves what Justice League would have looked like if Snyder had stayed at the helm (and without having to rely on it being leaked), with the infamous four-hour Snyder Cut release date just around the corner this March on HBO Max in the US, as well as a number of other well-known streaming services and PVOD platforms all over the world.

It lands in all its 4K Ultra HD glory on Thursday, March 18 so the wait is nearly over. Read on as we explain how to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online and stream the full Snyder Cut movie from anywhere.

How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online with HBO Max in the US

The Snyder Cut will be available to watch online exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service in the US. It has an affordable monthly price tag of $14.99, and your money gets you access to a huge amount of quality content to stream live and on-demand. HBO Max's back catalog totals over 10,000 hours and, as well being the place to watch new movies like Zack Snyder's Justice League, the service features some of TV's all-time greats in The Wire, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Friends - plus newer hits such as Euphoria, I May Destroy You, and The Flight Attendant. All in all, it's one of the best streaming services the US has to offer - but if it falls short of your expectations for whatever reason or you only want it to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League, you can of course cancel HBO Max at any time - unlike getting the channel through cable.

How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League: stream the Snyder Cut online in the UK

As in most other countries around the world, Zack Snyder's Justice League in being released on Thursday, March 18 in the UK. We don't know where exactly it'll be available yet, though, with Warner Bros only letting slip that the movie will be released on PVOD (premium video on-demand) platforms in the country. This means you'll almost certainly have to pay for the movie regardless of if you subscribe to a streaming service or pay TV package. While unconfirmed, we'd be surprised if Amazon's near-ubiquitous Prime Video wasn't one of the options, and while we doubt it'll come included with the service, Amazon's FREE 30-day Prime trial is still well worth checking out for its extensive streaming catalogue and famous delivery benefits.

How to stream the Snyder Cut: watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online in Canada

HBO's Canadian friends Crave will be the place to watch the Snyder Cut in Canada, with the service offering the movie to subscribers just like HBO Max will in the US. You'll need a basic Crave package and its Movies + HBO add-on, which totals a reasonable CAD$19.98 a month before tax - though for a limited time, you can save 50% on Crave for the first three months of your subscription.

How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League: stream the Snyder Cut online in Australia

Aussies will be able to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League from Thursday, March 18 on Australia's home for HBO content, the streaming service Binge Pricing starts at just AUD$10 a month, but you can check out a FREE Binge trial first to see if it's right for you, essentially making Zack Snyder's Justice League free to watch as part of your subscription – no extra rental or purchase fees necessary. Additionally, you will also be able to stream the film on Foxtel Now. This streaming service is much more expensive, though costing AU$25 per month for the mandatory Essential Pop & Lifestyle pack, and a further AU$20 per month for the Movies add-on - though a 10-day free trial slightly mitigates things.

