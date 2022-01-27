Audio player loading…

Wistful and widely lauded as one of the greatest works of anime in recent years, Your Name deserves its reputation as a must-watch for any Japanese cinema fan. With a record-breaking launch in 2016, it's remained a high water mark for modern animation – if it's still on your watch list, just read on as we explain how to watch Your Name online from anywhere.

Watch Your Name online Premiered: August 26, 2016 Director: Makoto Shinkai Run time: 109 minutes Stream: Netflix (UK, US, Au) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Detailing the story of two high schoolers, Taki and Mitsuha, Your Name turns the Freaky Friday body-swap trope on its head, and over the course of the film the two teens deal with differences in time, the fleeting nature of whatever surreal event occurred, and a strange cosmic event.

Your Name is currently the third-highest grossing anime work of all time, only behind Demon Slayer and Spirited Away, but even if you were in line to watch it as it premiered, it no doubt deserves a second watch-through.

However, as with many anime movies and series, it can be tricky to find a way to stream outside Japan. Thankfully, though, there's now a super simple way – here we'll be outlining how to watch Your Name online wherever you are.

Can I watch Your Name online on Netflix?

For those looking to watch Your Name online, if you're in the UK, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, or Singapore, the hit anime is available to stream through your Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for US Netflix. Netflix costs from £5.99/AU$10.99/€7.99/NZ$12.99 a month for its Basic plan, and is home to a number of anime shows and movies, including the place to watch Studio Ghibli films outside of the US. Out of the country and want to watch Your Name through with your Netflix account? Use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were back home.

How to watch Your Name from abroad

Want to watch Your Name, but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where you can't log-in as usual? That's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Your Name no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

How to watch Your Name online in the US

Unfortunately, Your Name doesn't appear to be available to stream anywhere in the US. However, you can opt to rent Your Name on Amazon for $3.99 and watch within 30 days. Alternatively, you can buy it outright and watch as many times as you like for $14.99.

Currently abroad in the US but want to watch Your Name online with your Netflix subscription? Download a VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions and access wherever you are.

