How to watch We Are Who We Are: stream the new series online from anywhere today

Best known for his work on the critically acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name, Italian director Luca Guadagnino's next project is a coming-of-age drama for the small screen. The eight-episode miniseries follows two American kids living on a U.S. military base in Italy as they explore friendship, first-love and their identities. You can join the pair on the voyage of self-discovery by following our guide to getting to watching We Are Who We Are online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

We Are Who We Are is an 8-part series exclusively available in the US on HBO Max. The first episodes dropped on the service on Monday, September 14 - with new episodes being released every Monday thereafter.

Shazam star Jack Dylan Grazer stars as Fraser, a shy 14-year-old who moves from New York to Veneto in Italy with his two mothers. The introverted teen opens up to Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) another youngster who has moved to the military base with her family. As the pair grow closer, Caitlin begins to drift away from her old friend group.

The show’s cast includes the likes of Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), rapper Kid Cudi, Alice Braga (City of God) and Spence Moore II (13 Reasons Why). From Euphoria to Normal People, there's been a recent spate of hugely successful young love dramas, and We Are Who We Are looks set to be another such hit, only this time with an arthouse sheen.

Read on as we detail how to watch We Are Who We Are and stream every new episode of the show online from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch We Are Who We Are online from outside your country

If you find yourself out of the country when We Are Who We Are becomes available on HBO Max, you'll be dismayed to discover that the streaming service is only available in the United States. Luckily, using a VPN will alter your IP address, allowing you to bypass geo-blocks and enjoy the latest TV shows and blockbusters wherever you are.

How to watch We Are Who We Are online in the US

As mentioned above, We Are Who We Are is exclusive to new streaming service HBO Max. A subscription costs $14.99 a month, although new customers are entitled to a free 7-day trial first - have your US credit card details handy for the smoothest possible sign-up, as these are required. If you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost. A monthly subscription gives you access to a huge library of top-drawer TV, including HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession - as well as curated titles from Turner Classic Movies, and picks from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. It’s also the exclusive home of all seasons of Friends and the entire Studio Ghibli back catalogue. Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast, and laptops and PCS. It doesn’t currently work, however, with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick. And don't forget - if you've ponied up for an HBO Max subscription and travel regularly, securing the services of a good VPN will ensure you can watch your favorite shows wherever you are this September.

How to watch We Are Who We Are online in Canada

Canadians have two options for watching this highly-anticipated new show. Streaming subscription service Crave will be releasing episodes in tandem with HBO Max in the US. You’ll need one of Crave's more premium bundles, Movies + HBO. which is priced at CND$19.98 a month (plus tax) - but before you part with your hard earned Canadian dollars you can give the service a whirl with a a free 7-day trial offer. It’s worth reiterating that anyone travelling abroad will need to download a quality VPN to connect to the streaming service they’re registered with back home - and thereby watch We Are Who We Are online and more wherever they are.

A strange one this. While the show is a HBO / Sky co-production, Sky's seemingly blanket deal to show anything with HBO's stamp on it first in the UK doesn't appear to apply here. It was recently announced that BBC Three instead has initial exclusive broadcast rights for the show in the region. While that's great news as it means the show will be broadcast free-to-air, the Beeb hasn't yet confirmed when it will be showing the much-anticipated miniseries. As above, folks currently in the UK from other countries where We Are Who We Are might already be available can consider using a VPN to access their home streaming service of choice.

How to watch We Are Who We Are online in Australia

It's not great news for Aussie drama fans - there doesn't currently appear to be a confirmed broadcaster We Are Who We Are in Australia as of yet. For those wanting to watch the story unfold in tandem with US audiences, there is the option of using a VPN as discussed above. So it would be a case of signing up for and logging in to a service that shows it elsewhere and then using a VPN to virtually relocate yoru IP address to that country so you can watch as if you were there.