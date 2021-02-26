How to watch WandaVision online: stream all-new episode 8 on Disney Plus today

We're down to our last two episodes of WandaVision, Marvel Studios' first ever TV series, and who knows what will happen next? There's still plenty of questions to be answered in the final instalments, but we now (or at least think we know) who the show's villain is after a major reveal in 'Breaking the Forth Wall' last week. Read on as we explain how to watch WandaVision online and stream all-new episode 8 of the Avengers spin-off on Disney Plus today.

*Warning: spoilers for WandaVision episodes 1-7, The Avengers and other Marvel content exist below. Scroll down to avoid these and get straight to our WandaVision streaming guide*

Episode 8 Release date: February 26 Release time: midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Director: Matt Shakman

Episode 7 concludes with the unmasking of Wanda's nosy neighbor 'Agnes' as Agatha Harkness, the powerful sorceress who in the Marvel comics mentors Scarlet Witch/Wanda as she develops her superhero powers.

While always depicted as having a slightly sinister side by creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby - she's a survivor of the Salem Witch Trials with a magical black cat, after all - WandaVision's Agatha (brilliantly played by Kathryn Hahn) is introduced to us in a truly chilling manner.

As a result, many now believe she's the show's true villain (not Mephisto as many expected), though with two episodes left there's still plenty of time for a final twist or two.

In addition to learning her true identity, we also discover that it's Agnes/Agatha who's been pulling all the strings in the Westview world - which in episode 7 brings its decade-hopping TV homage theme forward to the 00s and shows like The Office and Modern Family.

In addition to learning her true identity, we also discover that it's Agnes/Agatha who's been pulling all the strings in the Westview world - which in episode 7 brings its decade-hopping TV homage theme forward to the 00s and shows like The Office and Modern Family.

