How to watch WandaVision online: stream all-new episode 5 on Disney Plus today

Last week, fans of Marvel Studios' brilliant but sometimes bizarre small screen debut WandaVision finally got some answers about the show's place in the wider MCU - and even bigger reveals are promised this week as all-new episode 5 is released. Read on as we explain how to watch WandaVision online and stream the latest instalment of the Avengers spin-off on Disney Plus today.

How to watch WandaVision episode 5 Release date: January 28, 2021 Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Director: Matt Shakman Watch now: stream WandaVision on Disney Plus from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month

*Warning: minor spoilers for the Avengers movies, WandaVision episodes 1-4, and other Marvel content may exist below*

As before, episode 5 is released on the platform at midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT - in this case on Friday, February 5.

Last week, episode 4 re-introduced a couple of familiar faces in FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). Taking a breaking from the decade-hopping sitcom homages of episodes 1-3, we were told the Blip may have created a time-travelling sitcom starring our superheroes, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and not-really-killed-by-Thanos Vision (Paul Bettany).

That explains the glorious homages to everything from Bewitched and I Love Lucy to That 70s Show, giving us some further insight into how WandaVision is set to kick-off phase four of the MCU this year. For a more detailed explanation you can check out our full WandaVision episode 4 recap, which includes full spoilers.

As always, the internet is awash with its own theories, one of the more intriguing being that the show's theme song could invoke Mephisto as the show's villain. Whatever happens, we now know there's a lot more to our happily married couple living the picture perfect suburban life in Westview than first meets the eye.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch WandaVision episode 5 online and stream the new Marvel show today. Actually, we do know something else for sure: all you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription!

How to watch WandaVision online with Disney Plus today

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching WandaVision using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of WandaVision and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. WandaVision is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Also, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021.

And finally, Disney Plus is getting a number of new additions to already vast library of content in 2021 by way of the new Star on Disney Plus add-on launching in global markets like the UK - in fact, it's catalogue will nearly double for those who sign up for the channel in

Read more: